EE recalls 500,000 Power Bars over safety worries

Just a few days after one of its Power Bar phone chargers exploded and sent a woman to hospital, EE has decided to pull thousands of Power Bar phone chargers.

The incindent caused injury to the woman's hands and her property.

According to a report by the BBC, EE has identified five incidents in which the Power Bar had overheated, which is why it is recalling one of the batches. According to the firm, some 500,000 units are to be pulled back.

As a gesture of goodwill it will be offering affected customers a £20 voucher to spend on accessories.

Need a new power pack? Check out the links below for a range of options:

The devices are part of the E1-06 batch, and customers are advised to look at their model and see if they have one of the affected Power Bars.

In a statement, the firm said: "We have identified a very small number of incidents where Power Bars have overheated, all of which relate to batch E1-06 (written as Model:E1-06 on side), and could pose a fire safety risk.

"We are therefore recalling this batch, and requesting customers to stop using the Power Bar and return them to a local store at their earliest convenience."

EE claimed that the issue was isolated and added that it wasn't seeing "any issues of overheating with other batches and they meet all safety standards".

Power Bars from any other batch aren't affected by this recall, the company said, apologising for any inconvenience.

Back in July, medical student Katy Emslie suffered severe burns when her phone charger exploded and set fire to her bedroom floor.