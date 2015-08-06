Google and Samsung will issue monthly patches for Android

Following Stagefright, one of the worst Android vulnerabilities of all time, both Google and Samsung have decided to start issuing regular patches for their devices to make sure their customers are safe.

Stagefright was dubbed “one of the worst Android vulnerabilities of all time”, as it allowed hackers to completely take over a victim’s phone by simply sending them a video which, in some cases, the victim wouldn’t even need to play.

Google was first to react, launching a monthly security update program today. It released patch for most current Nexus devices that fixes the Stagefright vulnerability.

Nexus 4, Nexus 5, Nexus 6, Nexus 7 (first and second gen), Nexus 9, Nexus 10 and Nexus Player owners don’t have to worry about Stagefright as a security update is now available for these devices. They are also eligible for Google's monthly security updates going forward.

The company said these updates will be released parallel to regular platform updates.

Samsung has also jumped in. It too will issue monthly security updates to its devices, although the company is yet to give more details on what it will do and how.

“With the recent security issues, we have been rethinking the approach to getting security updates to our devices in a more timely manner. Since software is constantly exploited in new ways, developing a fast response process to deliver security patches to our devices is critical to keep them protected. We believe that this new process will vastly improve the security of our devices and will aim to provide the best mobile experience possible for our users.” said Dong Jin Koh, Executive Vice President and Head of Mobile Research and Development Office, IT & Mobile Communications at Samsung Electronics.