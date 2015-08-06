Intel launches Core i7-6700K and Core i5-6600K Skylake processors

Intel has launched much awaited new Skylake desktop processors over at Gamescom in Germany.

Skylake follows on from Broadwell as the sixth generation of the Core family, and Intel has pushed out two new models – the Core i7-6700K and Core i5-6600K which support the Intel Z170 chipset.

These are quad-core processors running with a base clock speed of 4GHz in the case of the i7, boasting Turbo to 4.2GHz, with the i5 running at 3.5GHz with Turbo to 3.9GHz. They also offer 8MB of cache, and support for up to 64GB of DDR4 RAM memory.

While all that won't sound too exciting on the face of it (particularly the weak Turbo for the higher-end CPU), the interesting bit comes for the enthusiast users and gamers these chips are aimed at – as these unlocked processors have a full range base-clock offering fine-tune control for better overclocking performance, which overclockers can certainly get excited about.

The Core i7-6700K and Core i5-6600K CPUs are out now retailing at a recommended price of $350 (£225) and $243 (£155) respectively over in the US. Intel also noted that another sixth generation Core unlocked processor will be released for enthusiast notebooks later this year, the first ‘K’ enthusiast model for portables – that could be one to watch…