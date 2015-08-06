Love Putin? Now you can get an Apple watch with his signature on

Putin is undoubtedly a controversial figure, but he still has his millions of fans all over the world. Banking on this fact, Iconic jewelry maker Cavier have now created a series of Apple Watch remakes in honour of some of Russia's most famous sons.

Caviar, who are more famous for their authentic collection of high-end iPhone remakes, have recently released a set that includes 3 custom designed Apple Watches that pay tribute to the Russian revolutionary Vladimir Lenin, Tsar Peter the Great, and the Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The gold coated Apple Watch includes Putin’s signature engraved on the side, and an image of the state emblem on the watch’s crown. This version is limited to 999 pieces and each costs 197,000 rubles ($3,073). The leather variant of the watch retails for 192,000 rubles ($3,000).

The second watch that gives tribute to Peter the Great is also gold coated and has an engraving of the royal throne. This one retails for 182,000 rubles ($2,844), which is the leather bracelet variant. The Milanese loop variant retails for 187,000 rubles ($2,922).

The third one is the Lenin themed one that is coated with rhodium instead of gold. Caviar says that the rhodium coating is to signify strength, endurance and power. It includes an engraving of Kremlin, has a CCCP sign and the hammer and sickle on the crown. If you’re interested, you can get this one with a leather or a Milanese loop bracelet for the same price as the one dedicated to Peter the Great.

click here to view the watches