Ofcom confirms that the British people love selfies

When we talk about activities that involves using a smartphone, selfies would definitely be on the top of the list, especially for people in the UK.

According to a 2015 communications market report by Ofcom, Brits have taken 1.2 billion selfies in the past 12 months alone.

According to the report, 31 per cent of British adults admitted to having taken a selfie and 34 per cent of this number admitted to taking a shot on a daily or weekly basis. 26 per cent of the people who take selfies of a daily or weekly basis are those aged between 16 to 24.

By no surprise, this means that the UK selfie population is dominated by the teens to early twenties. In contrast 91 per cent of over people over 65 said that they have never taken a picture of their own face.

This trend is also aligned to the fact that Brits are now considering smartphones as the most important devices to get online, overtaking laptops. Ofcom’s study found that 33 per cent of people opt to access the internet via a smartphone, versus 30 per cent for those who opted laptops.

This result is a huge jump from 2014, when only 23 per cent opted for a smartphone and 40 per cent opted for laptops as the best way to get online.

“Potentially the use of smartphones is fuelling the selfie phenomenon,” Jane Rumble, director of market intelligence at Ofcom said. “While we’re sure smartphones have helped aid the rise, we reckon the worrying, and ever-growing obsession with the person in the mirror, paired with selfie-obsessed stars such as Kim Kardashian, is probably behind the trend.”

Image source: Shutterstock/Marcos Mesa & Sam Wordley