Windows 10 is free, but it's DVD player is not

The media have been buzzing about Windows 10 not supporting DVD playback right out of the box, and now that the OS is here, this has somehow managed to shock people.

More precisely, the news here is that all those who want to wath DVDs on Microsoft's official DVD player app will have to pay $15 (£12) to get it, first.

A report by The Telegraph reminds us that Solitaire, a “Windows gaming staple”, as it calls it, is now supported by adverts unless gamers pay a subscription fee, a move that baffled long-time fans last week.

Now, Microsoft’s DVD player follows in the same footsteps, charging $15 to be used. Windows 10 has scrapped Windows Media Player, Microsoft's native DVD program, meaning the ability to play video discs no longer comes as standard.

Windows 8 didn’t support DVD playback either, charging £6.99 to upgrade the software, although many hardware manufacturers installed their own programs to allow users to play discs.

According to The Telegraph, the lack of DVD support is likely to be down to licensing issues, with Microsoft saving money by not paying out for certain permissions that are needed to play DVDs.

Microsoft is making the software free to those who did upgrade to Windows Media Center on Windows 8.

If you’re not interested in paying Microsoft money to watch DVDs, you can install one of the several free alternatives. One of those is the (now) globally famous VLC player (VideoLan Player) – a lightweight, simple and effective DVD player for Windows.