How cloud hosting could slash your IT budget

One of the main benefits of cloud computing is the potential cost reductions that it offers businesses and cloud hosting is very much part of this trend.

Cloud hosting refers to a method of hosting a website and its associated data across multiple servers, rather than a single, dedicated server. In reality, these may be “virtual servers” in that the physical server itself shares its computing resources amongst various websites.

As with many cloud services, the flexibility offered by cloud hosting often translates into lower costs. When you use a single server to host your website, it often runs at significantly less than full capacity, only maxing out at peak times. This results in reduced efficiency and a lot of wasted energy, which places unnecessary strain on your IT budget. With cloud hosting, website resources are only accessed when needed, resulting in a much more efficient use of server space.

Cloud hosting also promises businesses greater reliability, which can subsequently lead to financial benefits. Because cloud hosting spreads resources across multiple servers, if an issue occurs with one server, another within the network can takeover, limiting the amount of downtime experienced. Similarly, if a website is experiencing peak traffic, additional computing resources can be accessed from the cloud servers to help prevent bandwidth problems.

Downtime can be hugely costly for businesses, not just in the short term, but also with regard to the damage caused to a company’s reputation. Cloud hosting can spread website resources across huge distances, so sites can remain online even when entire data centres are disrupted.

This added reliability and efficiency not only saves IT leaders a lot of potential headaches, but also results in some significant cost reductions.

