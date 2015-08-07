Daily deal: Save £50 on a Lenovo S20 11.6-inch Touchscreen Notebook

You know what I'm going to say don't you? If you weren't watching the Ashes yesterday you missed out on probably the most one-sided contest ever as England completely dominated Australia.

But, I know not everyone is a cricket fan, so enough of that and on to our daily deal. Today it features a Lenovo S20 11.6-inch Touchscreen Notebook, which can be yours for just £179.99, saving you £50.00 (22 per cent).

The S20 is Lenovo's newest mini laptop PC, packed with great features to make it a heavyweight contender in an ultra-portable, lightweight package.

Key specification include an 11.6-inch HD display with a 1,366 x 1,768 pixel resolution, a dual-core Intel Celeron N2930 2.16 GHz processor, 4GB of RAM, a 500GB hard drive and Windows 8.1 operating system.

Starting at 20.9mm thin and 1.3 kg, the Lenovo S20 is apt for anybody who leads an on-the-go lifestyle and it also features stereo speakers with Dolby Advanced Audio certification to provide immersive sound quality and a quiet fan design to make it easier to work in peace.

To get this deal on a Lenovo S20 Touchscreen Notebook for yourself, simply click the 'Buy Now' button above or below.