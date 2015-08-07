Google planning largest software update ever for Android Stagefright bug

For those of you worried about the Stagefright flaw in Android, be reassured, a patch will be coming down the line in the next few days.

“My guess is that this is the single largest software update the world has ever seen,” said Adrian Ludwig, lead engineer for Android security at Google. “Hundreds of millions of devices are going to be updated in the next few days. It’s incredible.”

All Nexus devices are going to be patched, and Samsung, Motorola, HTC, LG, Sony, Android One, and hundreds of other manufacturers are going to push out the patches too, he said. Some handset vendors, like Silent Circle, have already patched their operating systems.

“With the recent security issues, we have been rethinking the approach to getting security updates to our devices in a more timely manner,” said Dong Jin Koh, EVP of Samsung Electronics, Mobile R&D Office.

“Since software is constantly exploited in new ways, developing a fast response process to deliver security patches to our devices is critical to keep them protected. We believe that this new process will vastly improve the security of our devices and will aim to provide the best mobile experience possible for our users.”

In addition, Google, Samsung, and LG have made a commitment to send out monthly security patches to users that will fix any upcoming issues in the operating system.

These updates have been sent out to manufacturers for years, but now end users will get them too, and they will continue for at least three years after the launch of any new handset.

The post Google patches Android hijack bug Stagefright appeared first on IT SECURITY GURU.