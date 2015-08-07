How to check if your Android device is vulnerable to Stagefright

Stagefright is a serious thing for Android users, and so far there has been no way to find out whether your device was vulnerable to that or not...until now.

Consider Stagefright as a new type of plague in this world. Except killing humans, it spreads through Android OS and it will probably infect every Android device in the world if it is not contained. The worst thing, it spreads through MMS messages. And once you’re infected, the hacker owns your device.

So, it is best in all our interests to find out whether we are vulnerable to Stagefright or not.

Thankfully, there is an app created by the same company that discovered the vulnerability, Zimperium. You can find the app on the Play Store called Stagefright Detector app, or you can simply click that link to go to the page.

Once you download the app, it will then scan your entire device for signs of Stagefright. If it finds any vulnerabilities, it will notify you along with a solution (which will often cost something).

But, if you’re not in a mood of being pitched something and if you’re one of those users who haven’t received the update/patch yet, then here are a couple of things that you can do to protect yourself from Stagefright.