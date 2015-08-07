More than half of smartphone users own a tablet

Apple has a 40 per cent smartphone share in the US in the second quarter of 2015, new sales data from Kantar Worldpanel ComTech shows. Nationally, US smartphone penetration has reached 62 per cent.

But what’s particularly interesting, among all of the people owning a smartphone, 58 per cent also own a tablet. Among iPhone users, 65 per cent have a tablet and that one is, obviously, an iPad.

"As consumers engage more with their smartphones and tighten their loyalty to the ecosystem, it is natural that they stay with what they know when considering a tablet purchase," said Carolina Milanesi, chief of research at Kantar Worldpanel ComTech. "Sixty-nine per cent of iPhone owners who own a tablet have an iPad."

As you probably heard countless times before, tablet sales are dropping hard, as people still use their old ones and have no intention of replacing them. Concerns are being expressed that tablet replacement cycles are becoming more similar to PC replacement cycles than to smartphones.

"While the competition for disposable income is real, the concern about tablets following a pattern similar to PCs seems unfounded," Milanesi added. "A big issue with PC replacement cycles was that users were no longer as closely engaged with their PCs as they started to spend more of their time with new devices, such as smartphones."

With iPads, engagement is certainly not an issue. More owners of Apple iPads than Samsung Galaxy or Amazon Kindle Fire use their tablets on a daily basis. Thirty-nine per cent of iPad users use email daily, versus 21 per cent of Kindle Fire users and 30 per cent of iPad users use social networking daily compared to 24 per cent of Galaxy Tab users. Finally, 31 per cent of iPad users browse the Internet daily, versus 24 per cent of Galaxy Tab users and 18 per cent of Kindle Fire users.