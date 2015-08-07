The iPhone is way trendier than Samsung smartphones?

Samsung might hope that its cutting-edge phones make it as trendy a handset vendor as Apple, but the truth of the matter might be different, according to some of the latest research.

Indeed, Samsung smartphones like the popular Galaxy S range go down better with older folks than the younger generation. Such is one of the findings of Ofcom's Communications Market Report, which we reported the broad picture of yesterday.

However, this nuance within the big figures (highlighted by the Telegraph) is worth peering more closely at.

Ofcom found that Samsung smartphones were much more popular with the upper age brackets, and compared to the iPhone, their popularity fell off massively with the younger age ranges.

Both Apple's and Samsung's smartphones hit almost the same levels of popularity with the older generation, scoring 33 per cent and 32 per cent respectively when it came to the 45 to 54-year-old bracket, and both on 34 per cent when it came to phones owned by those aged 55+.

In the younger 16 to 24-year-old range, and 25 to 34-year-old, the iPhone was owned by a massive half of those studied – 51 per cent and 50 per cent respectively. Samsung phones however hit ownership levels of just 23 per cent and 22 per cent respectively.

That's a huge gulf, and there was a fair gap in the middle age range of 35 to 44-year-olds, with the iPhone beating out Samsung handsets 39 per cent to 26 per cent.

This would seem to be pretty clear evidence of the trendiness of the iPhone, at least in the UK – it’s Apple’s cash cow for a good reason…

All that said, note that Samsung still towered above other Android rivals, with the likes of Sony and HTC not even getting into double figures of percentages in the vast majority of these age brackets.

As we observed yesterday, the Ofcom report also highlighted the fact that smartphones are now the most popular way people go online in the UK, overtaking laptops. On average, a British citizen spends almost two hours per day online with their mobile, with the increased spread of 4G and faster surfing speeds helping to encourage users to browse and stream on their smartphones.

Two thirds of the UK are now smartphone owners, and almost all 16 to 24-year-olds have a mobile phone – the exact figure is 90 per cent.