Twitter morale low, employees looking for an exit

External views on Twitter are low, with investors lowering predictions for the microblogging service, shareholders unhappy with the performance in the last two years and users continuing to stagnate.

Internally, it may be a similar atmosphere. Business Insider spoke to a few internal sources that claim morale is low, employees don’t know what the future holds and many are jumping ship to more successful and lucrative Silicon Valley companies.

“Morale is beyond low,” one insider said. “So many people who I would have never guessed now want to leave.” Another insider said, “People are getting fed up with the unknown, the uncertainty."

This is a major worry for Twitter, considering the company needs talent working day in and day out to build the best systems for the future. Many of the technical issues hurting Twitter’s growth could be fixed with smart engineering ideas.

"At a point people just kind of throw their hands up. They’re just not sure where the company is going—they’re not convinced that the leaders actually know where we’re going,” said another source. “A lot of people are thinking, 'You know what, I’m not going to burn another year of my life here, because I don’t know which direction the company is going.'"

Considering Google, Facebook and other Silicon Valley companies appear to have an open door for engineers, Twitter needs to work hard to keep morale high. We still don’t know what incentives or new deals have been made since Jack Dorsey took control as interim CEO.

The lack of a full-time permanent CEO is also a major issue. Dorsey wants to continue his work at Square, the payments service which is reportedly going public soon. Even though a laundry list of candidates for Twitter CEO have been drawn up, it looks like Sheryl Sandberg, Sundar Pichai and the few other outside options aren’t willing to jump ship.

A new CEO may be found internally, either by bringing Evan Williams, Biz Stone or Jack Dorsey back to a full time position. The only issue with all three is other commitments, Williams has Medium, Stone has Jelly and Dorsey has Square.

Anthony Noto is another option, the current chief financial officer for Twitter.

Whatever the case, the decision needs to be made soon. Twitter is tanking and with no solid plan for the next 12 months, everyone appears to be jumping ship.

Source: Business Insider