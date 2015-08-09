Chromecast now offering HBO NOW, Food Network and more

Google's Chromecast continues to grab new features as well as remaining a popular item on places like Amazon. But customers continue to ask for the ability to do new things, and now Google Chromecast is responding to customer feedback.

The latest update brings HBO NOW, Food Network, Travel Channel and even Pokemon TV. There's also gaming like FitFlap and CatchPhrase. These require use of a phone or tablet.

"FitFlap, by BreakFirst, uses the front-facing camera on the phone to capture players flapping their arms. The harder you flap, the higher pigs on the screen fly to collect coins while dodging obstacles. More into brain games? Catch Phrase Blitz, the classic Hasbro guessing game, is now casting and is sure to bring excitement to your next party", the search giant announces.

Users may also be excited by the addition of Pixlr, an excellent photo editor on the Chrome platform and one I use almost daily in my work.

The company does point out that some content requires a subscription. You'll also need a phone or tablet for some of this. Google explains "Download these apps from the Play Store or App Store so all of your family and friends can tune in, flap, swing, shout, smash, and dance, or binge on their favourites".

The updates are available now so enjoy.