Apple Music exec drops big hint on TV service

In an interview with Wired, Apple Music exec Jimmy Iovine hinted that Apple would be able to handle curation on television the same way it handled it on music.

“Curation is a big thing to us, and no one is going to be able to catch us or do it better,” Iovine said in the interview. “We all know one thing, we all have different television delivery systems, don’t we all wish that the delivery systems were better, as far as curation and service?”

He quickly brushed off the comment stating he wouldn’t be working on another project, but the rumours of Apple’s Internet streaming service have been circling for months now.

Expected to launch at WWDC 2015 alongside Apple Music, the TV service was apparently delayed due to contract negotiations with several networks not getting signed. Apple plans to announce the service at the next event, most likely along with the iPhone next month.

Having curation that is “better than Netflix” would be an interesting feature. Apple Music is filled with curated playlists, recommended songs and featured tracks. Perhaps Apple’s TV service will offer the same type of recommendations, based on favourite shows and recently watched.

Apple Music launched in over 100 countries, but we suspect Apple’s TV service will be a much smaller launch. In 2015, the United States might be the only country that is able to view the content, with Apple branching out to the UK, Europe and China next year.

That is unless Apple moves quick to secure local content in the UK. The BBC, ITV, Channel 4, Sky, BT Sport and Channel 5 would be the main providers Apple would need to secure licenses for, which wouldn’t be particularly hard considering how many overlap with US TV.

The problem would be the US/UK licensing agreements. Now TV controls all Sky content, and Sky has an agreement with HBO to show exclusive shows. Apple would need to somehow break this agreement to bring Game of Thrones, True Detective and Silicon Valley to UK households.

Source: Wired