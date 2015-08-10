ASUS packs beastly 5,000mAh battery into ZenFone Max

Smartphones have evolved a great deal over the years. We now get insanely-fast processors, lots of RAM, high-quality cameras, and amazing displays, not to mention high Internet speeds. But one thing has mostly remained the same, and that is battery life.

With its new ZenFone Max, however, ASUS might have removed this concern for prospective owners by designing the smartphone with a huge, 5,000 mAh battery. Coupled with energy-efficient hardware, it should deliver amazing battery life.

ZenFone Max does not sacrifice on utility nor performance - well, at least not by much in the latter department - as it is equipped with a 5.5-inch display, protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass 4, and a 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 processor coupled with 2 GB of RAM.

On the back, ZenFone Max has a 13-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 aperture, which should lead to quality low-light photos and videos, and laser auto-focus, while on the front of the smartphone sits a 5-megapixel shooter, also with an f/2.0 aperture. Needless to say, being ready to boast about selfie credentials is a must in press releases these days.

There is no word yet on pricing, but, given ASUS' focus on value for money, we can expect ZenFone Max to be competitively priced - around £180 is my estimate. It will be available starting in October.

ZenFone Max is not the only new smartphone that ASUS has introduced in its ZenFone lineup, as the Taiwanese maker also added ZenFone 2 Deluxe, ZenFone 2 Laser and ZenFone Selfie to the list.

Of the three, the first two devices are the most-interesting, featuring 64-bit processors, 4 GB or 3 GB of RAM, respectively, full HD displays and other top-end features. All were just introduced at an event in India.