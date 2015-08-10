Cyanogen has "more users than Windows Phone and BlackBerry combined"

Windows Phone and BlackBerry are both not doing well in the mobile industry, but Cyanogen has put them on a new level of irrelevant. Speaking at the Seattle Coderush, Cyanogen software engineer Adnan Begovic alleged that the Android ROM has more users than Windows Phone and BlackBerry combined.

The modified version of Android has over 50 million users, apparently pushing it above Windows Phone and BlackBerry adoption. It has received strong adoption in India, where local favourite Micromax added the ROM as default.

There is just one problem with Begovic’s statement, the fact that Microsoft counted over 70 million sales in the second quarter for Windows Phone.

It is possible that 10-20 per cent of these sales were made by customers that have since went off the grid, but that still leaves millions from 2013 and 2014 that still own a Windows Phone.

Begovic is probably right that Cyanogen has more users than BlackBerry, considering it owns 0.3 per cent of the market, but Windows Phone has 2.7 per cent and sales continue to grow. Cyanogen, on the other hand, has less than 2.5 per cent.

Cyanogen appears to have jumped the gun on the statement. From the way the market is moving, it will not be long before Cyanogen is ahead of both Windows Phone and BlackBerry, but right now it is still behind the third place OS.

The partnerships with Chinese vendors may push Cyanogen over the edge, if rumours are to be believed. Xiaomi, Huawei or Lenovo would all boost Cyanogen’s numbers in the region.

Source: WP Power User