Daily deal: Save nearly £20 on a Buffalo 1TB Ministation portable hard drive

Good morning everyone. After a weekend that seemed to go by in the blink of an eye, we've been greeted by a rather grey and overcast Monday morning.

But that's not going to dampen our spirits. Today's daily deal features a Buffalo 1TB Ministation portable hard drive, which can be yours for just £39.99, a saving of £17.66.

Buffalo Technology's new MiniStation Portable Hard Drive series are sleek and lightweight portable USB storage devices, utilising cutting edge USB 3.0 technology in a new, slim form factor.

The new MiniStation brings you the Buffalo quality you know and trust in a small, attractive, and affordable package. In addition to its good looks, users will be impressed with the new MiniStation's high speed data transfer via USB3.0.

It also includes the Buffalo Tools software TurboPC EX that boosts performance and accelerates the read and write speeds of both your Windows PC and your new Buffalo MiniStation.

To get this deal on a 1TB Buffalo hard drive for yourself, simply click the 'Buy Now' button above or below.