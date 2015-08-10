Samsung Galaxy Note 5 packaging leaked online

We've already accumulated a tone of information about the Galaxy Note 5 and we probably think that we know everything about it. Now, all the speculations have been confirmed as the retail packaging of the upcoming Note 5 has been leaked.

Just a heads up for people who were unaware, the Galaxy Note 5 will be debuting this week.

In the picture, you can see that the packaging is for the Note 5 32GB model. There is a striking resemblance between the packaging of Galaxy S6 and S6 edge because the entire box is plain white and simplistic. Except of course the branding that confirms which device is inside the box.

If you’re having difficulties viewing the specifications part of the picture, here's what it says.

Under the hood, there is a 64-bit Octa-core processor that runs the show, there is a 5.7-inch Quad HD display for your eyes to enjoy, 4GB RAM to support its heart, and a 16-megapixel primary camera that is equipped with image stabilisation.

You will also get wireless charging with the Note 5, which has become a standard for all Samsung flagship devices.

There were rumours that the S Pen stylus has been completely redesigned along with some new features, the curved glass back, etc. But they weren’t mentioned on the packaging. We believe that we would have to wait for the release to see if those rumours were true.

But, the Internet was able to confirm their rumours and predictions ahead of time, and just before the Samsung’s 13 August event, which will be held in New York City.