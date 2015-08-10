Will there be a QWERTY keyboard add-on for Samsung's Galaxy S6 Edge Plus?

We've been seeing a lot of leakage concerning the upcoming Galaxy S6 Edge Plus, but the latest spillage to emerge is definitely an odd one – an add-on QWERTY keyboard for Samsung's phone.

If it exists (and isn't a joke, as some commenters have suggested), the accessory would clip-on over the bottom of your S6 handset to turn it into a BlackBerry-esque mobile with a miniature but full QWERTY keyboard to enable you to tap out those messages faster (in theory, if the thing actually works to a decent level of accuracy).

This was shared with the internet by prolific leaker Evan Blass who posted the image on Twitter, noting that it was a clever idea. However, it’s not the first time that such a slip-on keyboard case has been produced, with one being made previously for the iPhone – and that accessory’s maker was successfully sued by BlackBerry, incidentally.

Of course, this could be mere hot air, but as the Independent reports, German site GSMinfo has seemingly confirmed the accessory with stock expected on August 22, and the retail price set at €60 (£42).

Crystal-clear images of the Samsung Galaxy Note 5 and Galaxy S6 Edge Plus (shown above) were leaked last week, with both these handsets due to be launched imminently, in fact on Thursday.

There’s been plenty of leakage concerning the Galaxy Note 5, too, which is expected to boast a 5.66in, 2560 x 1440 display, with an octa-core Exynos 7420 processor and a generous helping of 4GB of RAM to keep that high resolution display ticking over smoothly.