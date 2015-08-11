Cortana can now be the default PDA on your Android

Android users can now replace the business-like Google Now with Microsoft's Cortana as the default PDA on their devices, the media have reported on Tuesday.

According to a report by Microsoft-News, long-pressing the Home button on an Android device was previously reserved for Google Now. Now, if they download the latest beta of Cortana, they can replace Google Now.

After long pressing and holding the Home button, users will be offered both Google Now and Cortana PDAs, and a message "Complete action using" pops up after which Cortana can be selected.

Users can choose to temporarily/permanently set Cortana as the preferred PDA in Android smartphones.

However, the “Hey Cortana” voice function still doesn’t work.

Also, the latest version is reserved only for those who have signed up to test Cortana in the US, through the Insiders program.

If you’re interested in Insiders, you can sign up on this link.

Microsoft has said it will expand Cortana’s reach to more Android users in the upcoming weeks and months, IB Times says.

Android users, after setting Cortana as the default PDA and setting a shortcut on the Home button, should remember that Google Now will not be erased completely from their handsets

Cortana is an intelligent personal assistant created by Microsoft for Windows Phone 8.1 (where it now supersedes Bing Mobile), Microsoft Band, Windows 10,and coming to iOS, Android, and the Xbox One.

Cortana was demonstrated for the first time at the Microsoft BUILD Developer Conference (April 2–4, 2014) in San Francisco.