Daily deal: Save £60 on an 8GB NGM Endurance smartphone

Big news came out of Google yesterday as co-founder Larry Page announced a huge restructuring and introduced a brand new company called Alphabet, of which Google will be a subsidiary.

In other news, today's daily deal features an 8GB NGM Endurance smartphone, which can be yours for just £69.99, saving you £60 (nearly 50 per cent).

NGM may not be the biggest name in the world of smartphones, but this device certainly gives some of the more established brands a run for their money and all for an affordable price.

The main selling point (as the name suggests) is the hugely impressive battery life. The Endurance smartphone packs a beastly 5,000 mAh battery, boasting a stand-by life of up to 1,000 hours.

The device also features a 5-inch display with a 1,280 x 720 pixel resolution, a 12-megapixel rear camera, 8GB of internal memory (expandable up to 32GB) and 1GB of RAM.

All this is powered by a 1.3 GHz quad-core processor and the Endurance also comes loaded with Android 4.4 KitKat operating system and a 3.2-megapixel front selfie snapper.

To get this deal on an NGM Endurance smartphone for yourself, simply click the 'Buy Now' button above or below.