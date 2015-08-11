Expect PlayStation price hike by September

Sony recently made an announcement that they will be dedicated to providing the best PlayStation Plus experience to their subscribers and that they will also be increasing their subscription rates by September.

The PlayStation Plus is a Sony’s premium online gaming service that is required to play multiplayer online, along with that, it also offers access to a downloadable games library. As of yet we are not aware on the actual increase in the subscription fees.

Here’s the company’s statement: “We are dedicated to bringing PlayStation Plus members the best possible service with the most compelling content.

From 1st September 2015 we will be increasing the price of monthly and three month PlayStation Plus subscriptions in line with market conditions. We will continue to invest in PS Plus to ensure an unparalleled experience, featuring the best quality games and features.”

As of now, the PlayStation Plus costs £5.49 a month and the three month subscription costs £11.99. As far as we understand, PlayStation won’t be changing the annual subscription rate of £39.99.

If we compare that with Microsoft’s Xbox Live Gold, PlayStation Plus is cheaper. Xbox Live Gold’s one month subscription costs £5.99 and three months costs £14.99.

We just have to wait and see if Sony will match with Xbox Live Gold, or if it will cost more than that.