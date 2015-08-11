How to prevent Stagefright on a Sony device

If you have a Sony device with the Android operating system, you have probably heard of, and are afraid of, the Stagefright malware.

In case you haven't heard by now, Stagefright is a malware which can affect approximately 50 per cent of all Android devices. A hacker can take over the target device by simply sending it a video.

Sony is moving fast to issue a patch which will fix the issue on its devices, and according to a blog post issued on the Xperiablog, it will be released before August's end.

"Sony has received the patches from Google to correct the issue and are making them available through retail partners within ongoing software maintenance – updates will start rolling out over the next few weeks, with exact timings varying by region.

Sony has also explained how users can defend themselves from Stagefright, before the patch arrives. The temporary solution includes manually disabling the automatic download of MMS messages, and deleting those from unknown senders.

"Users can also take steps to protect themselves by disabling the automatic download of MMS messages and deleting those from unknown senders, exercising caution when opening email attachments, connecting to well-known Wi-Fi networks and ensuring websites, services and application stores are authentic."

In order to disable the automatic download of MMS messages in Android do the following:

Open Messages

In the upper right corner tap the three dots icon

Tap Settings

Tap Multimedia message

Uncheck Auto-retrieve

Keep in mind that this is only a temporary solution.