iPhone 6C to launch alongside iPhone 6S, 6S Plus in September

Apple might be planning to launch the iPhone 6C alongside the iPhone 6S and 6S Plus, according to a new comment by Evan Blass, the @evleaks account holder.

The planned launch will happen sometime in September, with an event scheduled between the 7th and 9th. Apple is reportedly already in manufacturing stage, as it prepares mass production for the first tier of countries.

The iPhone C model hasn’t been brought up by Apple since the launch of the iPhone 5C two years ago. Apple decided not to add a new model when the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus launched, leading us to believe the iPhone 5C lacked the sales to continue.

That might not be the case however, with the new rumours floating that the iPhone C will be revived. The iPhone 6C will apparently cost the same as the current iPhone 5C, slotting in behind the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus once £100 is slashed off the price.

Having three smartphones at one event may be overkill, but Apple is expected to focus heavily on the iPhone 6S and 6S Plus. The iPhone 6C may receive a few words or may even be cast aside like the iPod Touch, and launched through a store update.

Apple also plans to announce its Internet TV service at the iPhone event, so it is really haggled for time. If the iPhone 6C receives a mention, we expect it to be brief and go over just the internal details and some colour changes.

We still don’t know why Apple didn’t just make the iPod Touch have 4G LTE capabilities. It would solve the problem of a low-end “mobile” device and remove the unnecessary texts and calls for pure data consumption.