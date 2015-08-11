Portable Steam Machine will start shipping next year

Smach, the company working on the Steam Boy (now known as the Smach Zero), has confirmed shipping dates for the portable gaming PC will begin in 2016.

Intended to go on sale with the other Steam Machines on November 10th, this is a bit of a disappointment for customers. Customers will have to wait months for the £259 portable console to be delivered.

Nobody has even see the Smach Zero prototype at Gamescom, where Smach announced the price. Either it is being quite secretive about the design or it is way behind schedule.

Internally, the portable console will run on a AMD Jaguar CPU, Radeon GPU, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage (with microSD expansion) and 4G LTE networking. There will be a 5-inch 720p display on the front of the device.

While it doesn’t seem awfully impressive, it could be a game changer if Steam games run on the device. It will require a lot of configuration to make sure the game doesn’t lag or drop frames, like most computers under £300 would.

Most Steam Machines are looking for the sweet spot in-between the Xbox One/PS4 and a high-end PC. Cheap enough for a family to purchase the console, but expensive enough to not be a cash flow negative for the companies.

Alienware, Alternate, Cyberpower and iBuyPower are all working on consoles for SteamOS. Valve plans to launch all of the hardware and software on November 10.