What to expect from Samsung's Galaxy Note 5 event

Samsung plans to launch the Galaxy Note 5 and Galaxy S6 Edge Plus at its Unpacked event this Thursday. It is the first time in three years the Galaxy Note will launch before IFA 2015, which takes place in September. The South Korean mobile giant is trying to get ahead of the iPhone 6S Plus launch in September.

The Galaxy Note 5 will come with all of the typical high-end features. A 5.7-inch Super AMOLED 2560 x 1440 resolution display, 64-bit octa-core Exynos processor, 4GB of RAM and 32GB minimum internal storage. On the back, a 13MP sensor with optical image stabilisation and two-tone flash, with a 5MP front-facing camera.

Design for the Galaxy Note 5 will follow the Galaxy S6 “double-glass” concept, but larger. This will include a metallic frame around the side, to hold the mobile together. Samsung is also continuing to ship the Galaxy Note 5 with a stylus, with improved features to make it easier to type and draw.

Samsung also plans to launch the Galaxy S6 Edge Plus, another phablet device with the screen-edge. Specs will most likely be similar to the Galaxy Note 5, considering the size of the Galaxy S6 Edge Plus screen has to be larger than 5.5-inches.

Other devices that will likely make an appearance include another Tizen OS smartwatch and a revamp of the Gear VR headset. The new Gear VR will work with the Galaxy S6 and Galaxy Note 5, and should have improved mold to make the VR look seamless.

No word on any tablets coming to the event. Samsung’s tablet sales have dropped by over 30 per cent this year, following on the decline trend Apple started with the iPad.

Samsung will host the Unpacked Event in New York City on Thursday. It will also be livestreamed at 16:00 UK time on Samsung’s homepage.

We will be liveblogging the entire event, so tune in on Thursday.