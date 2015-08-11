Samsung Unpacked live blog: Galaxy Note 5 incoming?

Samsung recently announced that its upcoming launch event, Samsung Unpacked, will take place on 13 August in New York City, with the live streaming starting from 4pm GMT.

The centerpiece of the event is expected to be the launch of the Galaxy Note 5 which - if the rumours hold true - will mark the first time where the Galaxy Note hasn't been launched at IFA in Berlin, which takes place in September.

The rumour mill has been in full swing for the Note 5, with various reports suggesting that it will feature a new Exynos 7422 processor to give battery life and performance a boost, an improved display and VR support.

The idea behind a slightly earlier launch is to get an edge over main rival Apple, which is expected to launch the iPhone 6S in September.

Another device that could be revealed at Samsung Unpacked is the Galaxy S6 Edge Plus, another phablet that Samsung hopes will bring a halt to Apple's recent surge with the iPhone 6 Plus.

Aside from these two handsets, there could also be some new on wearable devices and virtual reality, but we might have to wait until a bit later on in the year for anything substantial in those areas.

We'll be following Samsung Unpacked closely to bring you all the news and updates, so bookmark this page and be sure to tune back in to our live blog below for the main event.

