Whitepaper: The Next Cloud Challenge

Open source solutions are key to making hybrid cloud environments work.

Even companies with long experience in cloud computing are facing challenges with the next phase in its evolution. “We started focusing on cloud back in 2008,” says Matthew Clark, senior director of IT at wireless telecommunications manufacturer Qualcomm. “We’ve leveraged public clouds and private external clouds; now we’re looking at how we can provide a hybrid environment for our customers to get the resources they need as quickly as possible.

“Our customers want everything and they want it now,” Clark continues. “Their success is our success, and that success hinges on the capability to deploy massive infrastructure on a moment’s notice.”

Despite the challenges to building a seamless hybrid cloud, IDC analyst Frank Gens predicts that 75% of enterprise IT will be delivered by hybrid clouds by 2016, and that the growth in cloud infrastructure will double by the same year.

Even now, most cloud computing permutations have established a strong foothold in the enterprise, according to a new IDG Research study. Among respondents – IT professionals involved in cloud deployments at enterprises with more than 1,000 employees – more than half are currently using either private cloud environments (59%) or public cloud environments (52%); in the latter scenario, they’re contracting with cloud service providers for infrastructure-as-a-service solutions.

The upshot for this transition: As much as enterprises are anticipating a seamless hybrid cloud, they face challenges in getting those two cloud platforms to work together – that is, in getting the most benefit from what is clearly a beneficial technology.

