Whitepaper: U.S. Government Private Cloud IaaS 2014 Vendor Assessment

This IDC MarketScape represents a vendor assessment of 12 vendors that provide private cloud IaaS to the U.S. federal government. This research is a quantitative and qualitative assessment of the characteristics that explain a vendor's success in the marketplace and help anticipate the vendor's ascendancy. This evaluation is based on a comprehensive framework and set of parameters expected to be most conducive to success in providing cloud IaaS for both the short term as a platform for platform as a service (PaaS) and software as a service (SaaS) and the long term for the transformation of IT services. IDC believes that:

Government agencies are facing the combined struggle of exponential data growth and tight or diminishing budgets and are viewing cloud as the way to transfer more workloads to lower-cost infrastructure platforms, such as IaaS, often without acquiring significant resources. Therefore, massive investments in technologies, facilities, operational personnel, tools, and best practices are the table stakes for vendors participating in this market.

Making these investments is only the start. Government cloud buyers want vendors' portfolios to offer a full range of integrated physical and virtual infrastructure systems with pre-integrated, modular units of compute, storage, and networking that allow IT to add blocks of physical resources in a repeatable, scalable fashion. Government is also looking for vendors that can use their domain knowledge, technology expertise, and intellectual property (IP) to reduce cost and increase efficiency from day one.

Security is also paramount when considering cloud, and the U.S. federal government will continue to spend more on private cloud systems than on public over the next five years. The U.S. Government Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) and other secure certifications are easing this concern, and in addition to the 19 commercial vendors that have certification, another 34 vendors are lined up and working to get their FedRAMP certifications.

Government decision makers should review their strategic plans and select vendors for their IaaS based on best fit. This IDC MarketScape is intended as a guide.

