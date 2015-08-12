A futurist predicts the end of car keys and TV remotes

Car keys and cash are among a number of items facing extinction in the next ten years, a futurist had predicted.

According to Dr Ian Pearson, a futurist who, according to Belfast Telegraph, predicted texting, TV remotes, keys, pocket mirrors, torches, travel tickets, driver licences and cash are facing extinction thanks to smartphones, who will soon take over all these functions.

"The days of digging through handbags and cursing after locking our keys inside the car will be fading by 2025”, he said. "NFC technology will enable us to lose those elusive keys for good. With a tap of the phone, doors will open wide, with fingerprint recognition keeping our virtual keys safe."

"Pocket mirrors will disappear in favour of the portable dressing-room in our pockets. By 2025 augmented reality will allow us to 'wear' any number of stylish outfits or virtually try the newest haircut.”

He also believes smartphones will be able to test our beauty products.

"Anti-ageing creams that don't live up to their promise will also be put to the test as our phones will be able to microscopically zoom into our skin and work out whether they're really making a difference."

Driving licences are bound to disappear, too.

"Driving licences will have moved onto our smartphones by 2017 and will talk directly to new 'friendly' speed cameras. Eight years down the line, these cameras will notify you immediately if you're going to break the limit and warn you to slow down or risk a penalty.”

"These informal warnings mean first-time offenders won't suffer the consequences of a genuine mistake and the yellow boxes on the sides of our roads will no longer instil quite as much terror into the hearts of drivers."

When will the selfies end, doctor?