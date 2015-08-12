Ad blocking softwares are hitting hard

It is estimated that the estimated cost to publishers around the world is approximately $22 billion, thanks to ad blocking softwares. And we're not even close to the end of 2015, so this figure is set to rise substantially.

Surprisingly enough, only 15 per cent of the American population uses ad blocking softwares. So, if you’re one of the 15 per cent, then you have cost publishers around $5.8 billion in 2014 and now that you are enjoying ad blocked content, you will cost publishers around $10.7 billion this year and $20.3 billion in 2016.

The U.S. is in the middle of the pack when look at the percentage use of ad blocking softwares. Greece, at 36.7 per cent has the highest number of people who are ad intolerant, whilst China at 5 per cent has the largest amount of people who can tolerate those regular sales pitches.

In the report on Statista, it is estimated that around 198 million people worldwide are using ad blocking softwares, which is already a 41 per cent increase if compared to last year. The cost to publishers will continue to increase as the number of people using these softwares will keep increasing.