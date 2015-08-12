Companies using more apps, security, privacy and usability top concerns

Organisations are continuing to adopt an increasing variety of apps to secure corporate information, a new report suggests.

The report by Good Technology is called Mobility Index Report (PDF).

It is said in the report that 67 per cent of organisations use two or more apps beyond email, with the average organisation using almost three and a half apps besides email.

Secure browser leads all app categories for a third quarter in a row.

“As the mobile device displaces the desktop as the primary computing platform, enterprise mobility is enabling employees with the secure apps and content they need,” said Christy Wyatt, chairman and CEO at Good Technology. “We continue to see security at the heart of every enterprise conversation, coupled with end user privacy concerns. Now more than ever, organisations require a platform that enables them to deploy secure-based apps while protecting end user privacy with containerisation.”

This quarter’s Mobility Index Report findings indicated that employees are requesting secure mobile access to corporate information located behind the firewall. The top five app categories across devices are secure browser, custom apps, secure instant messaging (IM), document editing and document access.

Closely following secure browsing for most widely deployed app, custom app activations expanded into a growing set of industries. The biggest custom app growth occurred in energy and utilities, which grew from a negligible number to 49 per cent in just one quarter, while insurance continued to be an aggressive adopter of custom apps with 32 per cent of all apps being custom built.

Financial services firms continued to invest heavily in secure IM. Business and professional services show high demand for document workflows, with document editing apps and document access apps representing 37 per cent and 15 per cent, respectively, of apps used by law firms, consulting firms and accountancies.

Government agencies and other public sector institutions also focused their mobile initiatives on the document-based workflows.

iOS retained the top spot for device activations despite seeing a drop in overall market share for a second straight quarter, falling from 70 per cent to 64 per cent. Android market share grew to 32 per cent, while Windows landed at 3 per cent.

The tablet market shifted dramatically, as they begin to replace laptops. iOS fell from 81 per cent to 64 per cent, while Android grew to 25 per cent. Windows grew from 4 per cent to 11 per cent, which is noteworthy given its 1 per cent share just two quarters ago.

iOS continued to outpace Android in regulated industries, such as public sector, education and healthcare.

For the first time, Android moved ahead of iOS in high tech and saw significant gains in energy and manufacturing.