Daily deal: Save £40 on a small Garmin Vivosmart activity tracker

It's been an exciting week so far, with the Carphone Warehouse hack and Larry Page's announcement of Alphabet grabbing headlines, so let's hope today is slightly more relaxed ahead of Samsung Unpacked tomorrow.

Today's daily deal features a small Garmin Vivosmart activity tracker with Smart Notification, which can be yours for just £79.99, a saving of £40.00 (33 per cent).

Wearables and activity trackers are all the rage at the moment and, although Garmin is by no means the biggest name in the market, at this price the Vivosmart tracker is hard to ignore.

The device monitors the number of steps taken, calories burned, distance travelled, your sleep, and tells you the time. It learns your current activity level then assigns an attainable daily goal, so it doesn’t matter how fit (or unfit) you are, Vίvosmart can help you get more active.

It also allows users to stay connected whilst on the move, as each time you receive a text, email or call on your compatible Bluetooth device, Vίvosmart gently vibrates and automatically displays the information.

It also monitors your sleep, is water resistant and all data is automatically synced to Garmin Connect.

To get this deal on a Garmin Vivosmart activity tracker for yourself, simply click the 'Buy Now' button above or below.