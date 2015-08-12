England to test wireless car charging while on the move

What if you could charge your electric car while driving your electric car? That’s what England is up to, as it is preparing to test new technology placed under the road surface, to allow wireless charging while the vehicle is driving along the road.

According to a report by The Daily Mail, the new system is called “dynamic wireless power transfer” and it could remove the need for lengthy stops. Most cars can go for about 100 miles before needing a recharge.

More than 35,000 electric cars have been registered in the UK since 2001.

Highways England Chief Highways Engineer Mike Wilson said: “Vehicle technologies are advancing at an ever-increasing pace, and we're committed to supporting the growth of ultra-low emissions vehicles on our England's motorways and major A roads.”

“The off-road trials of wireless power technology will help to create a more sustainable road network for England and open up new opportunities for businesses that transport goods across the country.”

Transport minister Andrew Jones added: “The potential to recharge low emission vehicles on the move offers exciting possibilities.”

“The Government is already committing £500 million over the next five years to keep Britain at the forefront of this technology, which will help boost jobs and growth in the sector.”

“As this study shows, we continue to explore options on how to improve journeys and make low-emission vehicles accessible to families and businesses.”