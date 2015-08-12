Government superfast broadband scheme hits 3 million milestone

A £1.7 billion Broadband Delivery UK funding scheme has led to bringing superfast broadband access to three million premises in the UK, according to the government.

In partnership with BT, the government's aim is to provide a 24MBps internet speed to 95 per cent of homes by 2017. And with the milestone mark having already been reached only six months after hitting the two million mark, the government has every confidence of even hitting the target of 90 per cent superfast broadband coverage by 2015 and the 95 per cent target by 2017.

The government showed breakdowns of the number of connected homes in the various parts of the UK, where the South East has currently the most number of connected comes at 531,093.

The BDUK's progress shows that it seems to be adding around 500,000 extra premises per quarter, which could lead to hitting around 4 million homes by the end of 2015, if the current rate continues.

"Reaching three million properties is a huge achievement. Our rollout of superfast broadband is transforming lives up and down the country as every day thousands more homes and businesses gain access to superfast speeds," Culture secretary John Whittingdale said.

BT chief executive Gavin Patterson praised the role of its engineers: "Our Openreach engineers have worked tirelessly to connect some of the most remote parts of the UK, from Shetland and Hebrides to the moors of south west England."