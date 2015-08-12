LastPass is now free on smartphones and tablets

LastPass, the popular password management app, is now free for users on mobile devices as well as those on desktop PCs.

In a blog post, the company announced that it wanted to make the password manager free for those on mobiles or tablets, but that doesn't mean the application can be had for free across all platforms.

The way LastPass Free works now is that whatever device you initially use the app on – be that a smartphone, tablet, or computer – you'll have permanent free access on that device, and other devices of that type.

So, for example, if you kick off with the app on a smartphone, you'll be able to use it across all phones for free, but not tablets or desktop PCs.

If you want access across phones, tablets and computers, then you'll need to upgrade to LastPass Premium, which gives users unlimited syncing of passwords over all their devices.

Note, however, that after you’ve kicked off with, say, a freebie mobile app, you can get a Premium trial on the desktop. As the company explains: “If you get started on your mobile device and then want to try out LastPass on your desktop, you can activate your free 14-day trial of the Premium service. During the trial, you can enjoy unlimited sync across unlimited devices and access LastPass on any of your desktops, laptops, smartphones, and tablets.”

LastPass Premium runs to $12 per year (around £8), and as well as full syncing across all devices, it gives you access to a shared folder that lets you share passwords with other people, and you also get priority customer support, along with more protection in the form of multifactor authentication options.