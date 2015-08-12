You can now access your computer from your Watch

Accessing your desktop from your smartphone is nifty, but what if you could access your desktop from your watch?

Thanks to the latest update for Access, you can. At least if you're wearing an Apple Watch, that is.

Access, Parallels' remote access app was recently updated to version 3, and even though that might not be newsworthy, the fact that it allows access from a smartwatch is.

Parallels Access 3.0 has also added a file manager that can work with files on a PC, mobile device or cloud storage lockers, and improved wake-on-LAN feature means you can stimulate your PC to connect more easily.

The app does offer a couple of other nifty features, such as Universal File Manager, which allows you to find files quickly in Dropbox, Google Drive or a remote computer and transfer them between the cloud and your remote computer.

There's also the Mobile App Switcher, which enables users to switch between multiple applications and windows by tapping.

Remote computers can be a PC running Windows 10, Windows 8.1, Windows 8 or Windows 7, or a Mac running OS X El Capitan (experimental support), OS X Yosemite (10.10), OS X Mavericks (10.9), OS X Mountain Lion (10.8) and OS X Lion (10.7).

Parallels Access is available in the Apple iTunes App Store and on Google Play with a two week free trial. Individual subscriptions are available for purchase for $19.99 (approximately £13) for one year or $34.99 (circa £22) for two years.

“Parallels Access makes every application and file on your remote work and home computers available at your fingertips no matter where you are, so you can be productive on the go,“ said Jack Zubarev, president of Parallels. Bring Your Own Wearable, anyone?