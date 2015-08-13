Adobe issues 34 patches for Flash and AIR

After being brutally and systemically violated by hackers on multiple occasions, Adobe has decided to fight back, issuing a total of 34 updates for its Flash and AIR products.

The patches are designed to fix a number of security issues which leave computer systems wide open to attack.

Windows and Mac users are advised to update Flash Player to version 18.0.0.232 and Linux users to version 11.2.202.508. Users of AIR Desktop Runtime, SDK and Compiler on Windows and Mac are advised to update to version 18.0.0.199.

Flash Player for Microsoft Edge and Internet Explorer 11 will also need patching.

Adobe has announced the upgrade of Flash Player's extended support release from version 13 to version 18.

"This change impacts enterprise and IT customers that currently deploy Flash Player using the extended support releases available through our distribution channel," the company said.

"We will create a branch of the Flash Player code that we keep up to date with all of the latest security updates, but none of the new features or bug fixes available in our normal release branch. This allows organisations to certify and stay secure with Flash Player with minimal effort."

Adobe has been facing tough times recently, with attacks against its Flash code rising 300 per cent this year. Following the attack on the Italian security firm Hacking Team many companies, including Facebook, have threatened to stop using Flash altogether.

Adobe is now working alongside the Google Project Zero research team to develop fixes in response to the problems.