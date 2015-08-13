Fujitsu announces STYLISTIC V535R Retail Tablet

Fujitsu has just announced a new tablet and no, you can't have it.

The tablet, named STYLISTIC V535R Retail Tablet, is created for retail stores and its staff, "designed to withstand a demanding retail environment, delivering improved customer service and boosted staff productivity.“

The device can be used as a replacement for the classic Point of Service (PoS) terminal, as it is capable of running many of the same applications associated with it.

It can take credit and debit card payments, enabling customers to make purchases anywhere in the store. It can also integrate with existing store IT infrastructure.

The display is a 16:10 WUXGA IPS touchscreen with 1,920 x 1,200 pixel resolution protected by toughened scratch-resistant glass supporting up to 10 finger multi-touch input.

Its operating system is Windows 8.1 Professional 64 bit, or Windows Embedded 8.1 Industry operating system.

It also features the expansion docking cradle with 3x USB 3.0 ports, Wired 10/100/1000 Mbps LAN and HDMI port for second screen.

“At Fujitsu we understand that in this increasingly digital-first age, when it comes to retail, expectations from consumers are now considerably higher. Consumers’ increasingly expect exceptional service across all channels, and when in store, expect store staff knowledgeable about product details, stock availability, complementary items and to offer personalised promotions aligned to them,” said Rupal Karia, Managing Director of Retail and Hospitality in UK & Ireland at Fujitsu.