Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge Plus vs S6 Edge: Specs Comparison

Samsung announced the Galaxy S6 Edge Plus earlier today, extending the Edge brand to phablet territory. The Galaxy S6 Edge Plus features almost identical features to the S6 Edge, with the big changes coming to the design.

Design

The choice between a 5.1-inch device and 5.7-inch device will come down to personal preference. The displays are the same resolution, 1440 x 2560. The 5.7-inch display is on the larger side of the phablet market, while the 5.1-inch is a more reasonable size for most customers.

Display

Samsung has added the same Quad-HD (1440 x 2560) resolution display on both the Galaxy S6 Edge and Edge Plus. Since the S6 Edge has a smaller display, it has a higher pixels per inch (ppi) number, at 577ppi, but that does not amount to much in real-life use.

Camera

Both devices feature 16MP rear and 5MP front facing cameras. The rear cameras both feature optical image stabilisation and LED flash. Not much to say here, they will produce the same image quality.

Under the hood

For the most part, the Galaxy S6 Edge Plus will perform exactly the same as the Galaxy S6 Edge, but Samsung has added some more raw power to the phablet.

The S6 Edge Plus will feature 4GB of RAM instead of 3GB. This might come to very little difference right now, but as more higher quality mobile games hit the market, customers are going to need more memory to power them. Samsung has also added a 3000mAh battery to the S6 Edge Plus, 400mAh more than the S6 Edge.

Verdict

The decision boils down to what you like most, an average sized phone or a phablet. Check the specs below for more details.

Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge Plus Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge Display Screen size 5.7in 5.1in Resolution 1,440 x 2,560 pixels 1,440 x 2,560 pixels Pixel density 577ppi 518ppi Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED Processor and battery Family Exynos 7420 Exynos 7420 CPU Cortex-A53/A57 Cortex-A53/A57 Cores Octa-core Octa-core Clock speed 1.5GHz / 2.1GHz 1.5GHz / 2.1GHz GPU Mali-T760MP8 Mali-T760MP8 Battery 3,000mAh 2,600mAh Claimed 3G talk time Up to 18h Up to 16h Storage and memory RAM 4GB 3GB Internal storage 32 / 64GB 32 / 64 / 128GB microSD No No Camera Rear 16-megapixel 16-megapixel Video 2,160@30fps, 1,080@60fps, 720@120fps 2,160@30fps, 1,080@60fps, 720@120fps Front 5-megapixel 5-megapixel Wireless Standard 4G LTE 4G LTE Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac (dual band) Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac (dual band) NFC Yes Yes Bluetooth v4.2 v4.1 Integrated wireless charging Yes Yes Dimensions Size 154.4 x 75.8 x 6.9 mm 142.1 x 70.1 x 7 mm Weight 153g 132g Operating System Android 5.1 Android 5.1 Price (SIM-free) £649 / £659 / £739