Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge Plus vs S6 Edge: Specs Comparison

Samsung announced the Galaxy S6 Edge Plus earlier today, extending the Edge brand to phablet territory. The Galaxy S6 Edge Plus features almost identical features to the S6 Edge, with the big changes coming to the design.
Design
The choice between a 5.1-inch device and 5.7-inch device will come down to personal preference. The displays are the same resolution, 1440 x 2560. The 5.7-inch display is on the larger side of the phablet market, while the 5.1-inch is a more reasonable size for most customers.
Display
Samsung has added the same Quad-HD (1440 x 2560) resolution display on both the Galaxy S6 Edge and Edge Plus. Since the S6 Edge has a smaller display, it has a higher pixels per inch (ppi) number, at 577ppi, but that does not amount to much in real-life use.
Camera
Both devices feature 16MP rear and 5MP front facing cameras. The rear cameras both feature optical image stabilisation and LED flash. Not much to say here, they will produce the same image quality.
Under the hood
For the most part, the Galaxy S6 Edge Plus will perform exactly the same as the Galaxy S6 Edge, but Samsung has added some more raw power to the phablet.
The S6 Edge Plus will feature 4GB of RAM instead of 3GB. This might come to very little difference right now, but as more higher quality mobile games hit the market, customers are going to need more memory to power them. Samsung has also added a 3000mAh battery to the S6 Edge Plus, 400mAh more than the S6 Edge.
Verdict
The decision boils down to what you like most, an average sized phone or a phablet. Check the specs below for more details.
|Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge Plus
|Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge
Display
|Screen size
|5.7in
|5.1in
|Resolution
|1,440 x 2,560 pixels
|1,440 x 2,560 pixels
|Pixel density
|577ppi
|518ppi
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
Processor and battery
|Family
|Exynos 7420
|Exynos 7420
|CPU
|Cortex-A53/A57
|Cortex-A53/A57
|Cores
|Octa-core
|Octa-core
|Clock speed
|1.5GHz / 2.1GHz
|1.5GHz / 2.1GHz
|GPU
|Mali-T760MP8
|Mali-T760MP8
|Battery
|3,000mAh
|2,600mAh
|Claimed 3G talk time
|Up to 18h
|Up to 16h
Storage and memory
|RAM
|4GB
|3GB
|Internal storage
|32 / 64GB
|32 / 64 / 128GB
|microSD
|No
|No
Camera
|Rear
|16-megapixel
|16-megapixel
|Video
|2,160@30fps, 1,080@60fps, 720@120fps
|2,160@30fps, 1,080@60fps, 720@120fps
|Front
|5-megapixel
|5-megapixel
Wireless
|Standard
|4G LTE
|4G LTE
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac (dual band)
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac (dual band)
|NFC
|Yes
|Yes
|Bluetooth
|v4.2
|v4.1
|Integrated wireless charging
|Yes
|Yes
Dimensions
|Size
|154.4 x 75.8 x 6.9 mm
|142.1 x 70.1 x 7 mm
|Weight
|153g
|132g
|Operating System
|Android 5.1
|Android 5.1
|Price (SIM-free)
|£649 / £659 / £739
|Availability
|August 2015
|March 2015