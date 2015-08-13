How to watch the Samsung Unpacked 2015 event

Samsung's media event, Samsung Unpacked 2015, is taking place today in New York. It is expected from the company to unveil two new smartphones, the Galaxy Note 5 and Galaxy S6 Edge+.

The event, which will also take place simultaneously in London, kicks off at 11am EST (4pm BST).

Samsung is abandoning its tradition here – the company usually presents new Note smartphones in Berlin, during the IFA conference which takes place in September.

However, Apple is also unveiling new smartphones in September (most probably the iPhone 6S and the iPhone 6S Plus), and Samsung is looking to beat the Americans to the punch.

There are a couple of ways you can tune in to watch the event.

It Pro Portal will have the event's live stream embedded in the Samsung Unpacked 2015 Live Blog.

The event will also be streamed at Samsung's own dedicated website. If Samsung decides to also live stream via YouTube, it will be available on this link.

According to various rumours which have been circulating the web lately, Note 5 will reportedly feature the same display specs that can be seen in its predecessor, which is the 5.7-inch Super AMOLED display with Quad HD 2,560 x 1,440 pixel resolution.

However, the upcoming device will now come with a better casing for an improved appearance. This will include the glass back and aluminium edges that are also featured in the previously released Samsung Galaxy S6.

The new Samsung Galaxy Note 5 will also allegedly have an improved S Pen slot, which is rumoured to have a spring loaded feature to make the stylus easier to yank out of the phablet and to swiftly return it for proper storage as well.