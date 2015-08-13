Intel moves closer to fixing its diversity problem

Intel has announced that it has made significant progress in the process of diversifying its workforce.

The technology company has made its plans, and its achievements, completely transparent in the Intel Diversity in Technology—2015 Mid-Year Inclusion Report.

According to the firm, it is moving closer to its target of proper diversity by 2020. In the past six months, the company has made 3,000 hires. It even began offering bounties on capable candidates.

Its rate of diversity hires currently sits at 43 per cent, which is three per cent more than what it had expected for the period. Women make up the bulk of the non-white male hires, and Intel said that 35 percent fall into the camp.

The firm's vice president and head of diversity, Rosalind Hudnell, explained that the firm is focused on the hiring and progression of minorities and women. "I'm happy to say that we're on track to meet overall hiring goals for this year, year one of our five-year commitment," she said.

"We have made critical progress in increasing our hiring of under-represented populations. But even with that, the pool of female, African American, Hispanic and native Americans pursuing careers in engineering and computer science must increase, not just for the sake of Intel's hiring needs, but the competitiveness of our nation."

The problem of diversity is something many tech companies are facing, and Intel CEO Brian Krzanich announced, back in January, that he wanted his firm to represent the American workforce correctly and invested $300m (£192m) in the problem.