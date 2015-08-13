Ofcom launches Mobile Coverage Checker

UK's communication watchdog Ofcom has released a new map which shows the strenght of 2G, 3G and 4G signals in the country.

The map is called Mobile Coverage Checker, and hopefully will help users test the signal quality in any given area.

The new service can be viewed as a map, zoomed in to any location, but also offers a search engine where you can type any city or postcode, to get data on coverage for each mobile network – down to 100 square metres.

The map is also colour-coded, meaning every region’s signal quality is presented in a different colour. Green is for best, red is for worst coverage.

On top of that the map also gives a prediction about the expected quality of indoor as well as outdoor mobile coverage.

Steve Unger, Ofcom’s Chief Technology Officer, said: “Access to reliable mobile phone coverage used to be a ‘nice to have’. Now it’s essential to many people’s lives.

“We believe our map is the most comprehensive tool available to consumers and businesses to check mobile coverage. We’re encouraging people to feed back after using the map, so we can continue to improve its accuracy.”

The map also offers predictions on indoors quality, which is a big bonus.

However, as ISP Review writes in a report, predicting signal strength is a hard task, with lots of room for mistakes.

“Related radio signals can be affected by a variety of different factors in the environment and as such they are almost always far too optimistic. Never the less it’s good to have a central checker.”