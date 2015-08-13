Police are investigating "cyber-flashing" on public transportation

Flashing on public transportation has gotten a whole new dimension, thanks to technology.

A woman was left feeling violated after she received an image of a penis on her iPhone via Airdrop, while travelling on a train in south London.

AirDrop is an ad-hoc service in Apple's OS X and iOS operating systems, that enables the transfer of documents among supported Macintosh computers and iOS devices without using mail or a mass storage device.

The 34-year-old woman contacted British Transport Police after being, as The Telegraph puts it, "cyber-flashed“.

Lorraine Crighton-Smith, who was travelling on a train in south London, told the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme: "I had Airdrop switched on because I had been using it previously to send photos to another iPhone user - and a picture appeared on the screen of a man's penis, which I was quite shocked by.

"So, I declined the image, instinctively, and another image appeared, at which [point] I realised someone nearby must be sending them, and that concerned me. I felt violated, it was a very unpleasant thing to have forced upon my screen.`

"I was also worried about who else might have been a recipient, it might have been a child, someone more vulnerable than me.

"My name on Airdrop says Lorraine so they knew they were sending it to a woman. The images were of a sexual nature and it was distressing."

The police is investigating the crime and has asked anyone with similar experiences to come forward.

Supt Gill Murray said the force had not come across this before, but they would investigate the incident on a south London train.

She said: "Receiving an indecent image from someone you don't know must be very distressing and something we would take very seriously.

"If it happens to you, our advice would be to remain calm, retain the image and report the matter to police as soon as possible.

"We have a dedicated Cyber Crime Unit who can analyse mobile phones and track data transfers back to suspects' devices.

"By linking this to physical evidence, such as CCTV footage or witness statements, we can catch offenders and bring them to justice through the courts."

Airdrop’s default settings are “contacts only” which means only people you know can see you.

Apple spokesperson declined to comment.