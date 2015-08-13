Samsung Galaxy Note 5 Unpacked event round-up

Samsung has finished its Unpacked event for the Galaxy S6 Edge Plus and Galaxy Note 5. After an hour and a half of telling us they invented the phablet, we are finally ready to give a round-up of today’s events.

Galaxy Note 5

The main event, the Galaxy Note 5, was announced today. It features a 5.7-inch quad-HD (1440 x 2560) display, Exynos 7420 octa-core processor, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage and 3000mAh battery. On the back of the device sits a 16MP camera with optical image stabilisation and LED flash, with a 5MP camera on the front.

Samsung added some new features to the Galaxy Note 5, like the ability to write on the display while it is off. This would be good for taking down phone numbers and addresses quickly. Samsung also launched a keyboard cover for those that want to relive the BlackBerry days.

On the software side, users will now be able to broadcast directly to YouTube from the Galaxy Note 5. Like the Galaxy S6 Edge, users will now be able to swipe the edge to receive all the most recent contacts.

The Galaxy Note 5 will not be available in Europe for now. It is coming to the United States and Canada on August 21st.

Galaxy S6 Edge Plus

The Galaxy S6 Edge Plus is almost identical to the Galaxy Note 5, with a 5.7-inch quad-HD display, the same CPU, 4GB of RAM, same internal storage and battery size. Even the cameras the same.

The S6 Edge Plus does feature the dual-edge design, first shown on the S6 Edge. The Edge Plus also features the same design as the S6, without the S Pen and the more rectangular display size.

Samsung will sell this device worldwide, meaning it could be the flagship while the Galaxy Note 5 tries to tackle the easiest markets.

Samsung Pay

Samsung officially launched its payments service, coming to the Galaxy S6, S6 Edge, S6 Edge Plus and Note 5. It will work with NFC and utilises the card reader without needing the contactless payment option.

This opens up Samsung Pay to millions of card readers that do not work with Google Wallet or Apple Pay. Over 100,000 retailers have pledged support to Samsung Pay.

Samsung Knox, the security system used on enterprise devices, will be baked into Samsung Pay to defend from malware and other viruses.

The payments service will go live in South Korea on September 20th, the United States on September 28th, with China, Spain and the United Kingdom receiving the update in the near future.

Galaxy Gear S2

All we know is it is coming to IFA in Berlin next month.

No word on a successor to the Gear VR either.