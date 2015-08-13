Samsung Galaxy Note 5 vs Galaxy Note 4: Specs comparison

A rather short and sweet Samsung Unpacked has just come to a close in New York, giving us a first look at the brand new Galaxy Note 5.

It looks impressive on first glance, but how does it compare to its predecessor, the Glaaxy Note 4? We broke down the specs and took a closer look.

Design

I have to say, even though I am an iPhone man I am a fan of the design of the Note 5's design. It looks very smooth and stylish but, actually, isn't really any different from the Note 4.

The full metal and glass build gives the Note 5 a premium feel and the curved edges mean the device sits very comfortably in the hand. Again, not a lot of difference from its older brother, but two thumbs up nonetheless.

Display

Both devices have an identical screen size of 5.7-inches, which is of course prime phablet territory. Resolution is also the same at 2,560 x 1,440 pixels, but the Galaxy Note 5 boasts a slightly superior pixel density of 518ppi compared to the Note 4's 515ppi.

This means we've got an impressive display on our hands, offering crisp, vibrant colours perfect for photos and video, rightly justifying the "entertainment powerhouse" tag given to it at Samsung Unpacked.

Camera

Samsung claims that its cameras are "the best in the world" and while that is a big claim, they certainly do a good job in the Galaxy Note 5.

Both the Note 5 and the Note 4 feature 16-megapixel rear cameras and taking pictures with both is extremely easy, with crisp focus and brilliant colour contrast making even the most amateur of photographers look like pros.

There's also a 5-megapixel snapper on the rear (so selfies are well and truly covered), up from the 3.7-megapixel effort on the Note 4.

Under the hood

The Galaxy Note 5 boasts a quad-core Exynos 7420 processor, with 2.1GHz and 1.5GHz clock speeds giving impressive performance that is more than enough to handle all your multimedia and application needs.

One aspect that potential customers will be excited to see is the 4GB of RAM in the Note 5, up from 3GB in the Note 4, powering the Android Lollipop 5.1.1 operating system and working with the processor to provide a smooth and seamless user experience.

Verdict

All in all, the Galaxy Note 5 is definitely a step up from its predecessor, featuring a more powerful processor, an extra GB or RAM and a better front camera, just to name a few.

Add that to the S-Pen, which can now be clicked like a normal pen and can be used to write on the screen even when the phone is on stand-by mode, and you've got yourself an impressive device.

There's no word on a release date or price point in the UK at the moment so we've still got a bit longer to wait, but US customers will be able to get their hands on it from the 21 August.

I'd suggest that it's definitely worth making the upgrade.