Tech apprenticeships are vital for keeping the technology sector booming

The UK needs more apprenticeships in the tech sector to satiate the growing demand for technology experts, according to a new piece of research.

In fact, according to ONS and Tech Partnership data, analysed by Experian, this country needs no less than 134,000 new tech specialists every year, and half of these are junior level positions.

The Tech Partnership argues that tech apprenticeships are a key factor in filling these roles, and thus promoting the faster growth of businesses in the technology industry.

Close to half – 42 per cent – of organisations across all industries who are trying to recruit tech specialists admit that these jobs are difficult to fill, with 85 per cent stating that the reason they have trouble is simply skills shortages.

With that in mind, this year businesses say they are twice as likely to offer up a tech apprenticeship position, and applicants for these have also doubled in numbers over the past three years. The research indicates every tech apprenticeship advertised sees 14 applicants, far more than the average of nine applicants for apprenticeship positions in general.

In total, there are now 1.3 million folks employed as tech specialists in the UK, which is up 6 per cent compared to 2014.

Margaret Sambell, Director of Strategy at the Tech Partnership, commented: “Graduates have always been a source of new blood into tech careers. But in today’s fast moving environment, employers are also increasingly enthused by apprenticeships as a way to attract and develop new people – and are finding that a rich seam of talent.

“While more and more businesses are introducing apprenticeships, a concerted effort is required across all industries to meet demand, as well as to make sure these apprentices gain the skills they need to actively contribute to Britain’s digital future.”