Tesco launches Windows Connect: The first Windows 10 tablet

In a surprising first for the technology space, retail giant Tesco has just launched the first Windows 10-powered tablet at a low price point.

Unlike other tablets in the market that are only upgradable to Windows 10 from 8.1 after the purchase, the new tablet called Tesco Connect carries a Windows 10 operating system out of the box.

On top of this the tablet does not come pricey, costing just £99.

The entry-level eight-inch LCD tablet comes with standard specifications: an 1,280 x 800 resolution display, quad-core Intel Atom Z3735G processor and 1GB of RAM.

It also has a rear and front-facing cameras, but only at 2-megapixels and 0.3-megapixels respectively.

Topping off these low specifications is the tablet's mere four-hour battery life, which is only half of the Windows 8.1-powered HP Stream 7 tablet that runs at around eight hours.

But Connect compensates with storage as it offers 32GB internal storage, and is expandable via micro SD, which gives ample space for apps and media storage. It has an HDMI slot, too.

Tesco’s new device offering shows how Microsoft has built Windows 10 Home as a compressed OS for OEMs in providing affordable WIndows tablets. However, consumers intending to purchase the Connect must be prepared for the misgivings on the device;s specifications.