Twitter tweaks direct messages, removing 140 character limit

Twitter has done away with the 140 character limit when it comes to direct messages, allowing folks in private chats to waffle on as much as they want.

Actually, you can't write an endless electronic missive, as there is still a limit, although it now stands at 10,000 characters.

This change will come as no surprise to those who follow the news concerning the social network, as Twitter actually announced it was going to do this back in June.

In actual fact, the change was supposed to be coming through in July, so the implementation has been slightly delayed compared to the original intended timeframe.

Sachin Agarwal, product manager at Twitter, observed that: “While Twitter is largely a public experience, Direct Messages let you have private conversations about the memes, news, movements, and events that unfold on Twitter … Today’s change is another big step towards making the private side of Twitter even more powerful and fun.”

Normal (public) tweets remain exactly as they were, with a 140 character limit as ever.

The change to direct messages is now rolling out across the Android and iOS apps, as well as the Twitter site, TweetDeck and Twitter for Mac, and the global rollout will span over the next few weeks.